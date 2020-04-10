Get a job: Stardock Entertainment is hiring a Graphics Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Plymouth, Michigan

Stardock Entertainment continually breaks new technical ground across our catalog of PC game titles spanning 4X and Real-Time Strategy and Action Adventure. We are currently seeking a Graphics Programmer to work on our next-generation game engine for both announced and unannounced titles to build up our team of dedicated and experienced talent! This is a salaried, full-time position at our Plymouth, Michigan studio.

Primary Responsibilities Include:

Work with the artists and designers to produce next-generation graphics

Troubleshoot technical issues related to graphics

Optimize graphics to run on a variety of platforms and machine specifications

Create and maintain tools for artists to visualize and debug their assets

Education and/or Experience Desired:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field

3+ years experience in C++ required

Familiarity with 3D math, including quaternions and matrix math required

Shipped at least one commercial game

Experience with all core areas of graphics development (Shaders, Animation, Post-Effects, PBR Materials, and particles) while demonstrating a specialization in one of those areas required

Critical eye for attention to detail

Familiarity with 3D graphics hardware and driver stack

Experience with at least one graphics API: OpenGL, Direct3D, Vulkan, Metal; and a shading language like HLSL or GLSL

Experience developing on current generation or next-generation console is a plus

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.