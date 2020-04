Newsbrief: Monster Hunter Riders has amassed over 5 million downloads in Japan in less than two months.

The free-to-play mobile title launched in the region on February 19, 2020, for Android and iOS devices.

The smartphone spin-off is set in a world where humans and monsters coexist, and features turn-based battles, RPG mechanics, and in-game events.

Commenting on the news, developer Capcom said it's committed to the long-term growth of Riders, and explained the mobile offering will strengthen the overall Monster Hunter brand by attracting new fans.