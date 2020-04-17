Obituary: Resident Evil 2 voice actor Paul Haddad has passed away

Resident Evil 2 voice actor Paul Haddad has passed away. Word of his death had spread on social media, and was eventually confirmed by Invader Studios, which recently worked with Haddad on horror title Daymare: 1998.

Haddad was best known for playing Leon S. Kennedy in the original Resident Evil 2, which was met with critical acclaim when it launched in 1998 and spawned a successful remake.

He also appeared in a number of television shows and movies, voicing a number of characters in The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3, X-Men, and Free Willy animated series.

"Paul Haddad, our dear friend and an icon among the Resident Evil community, has passed away recently," said Invader on Twitter. "We've been truly honored to have the chance to meet and work with such a great man and a brilliant professional that He was. Rest in Peace Paul. You will live forever in our hearts."