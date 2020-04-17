Oculus Connect shifts to digital as Facebook extends in-person event ban into 2021

Facebook is extending its own internal ban on gatherings and business travel through June 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting some of its usual on-location events to digital shows as a result.

Facebook had already called off some of its events, including the likes of its F8 developer conference, but this updated ban now adds gatherings like Oculus Connect, held in September, and potentially 2021’s F8 conference, typically held in April or May, to the list of events canceled due to the coronavirus.

Some of the events caught up in Facebook’s extended event ban are planning a pivot to digital, including this year’s Oculus Connect 7. More details on the form an all-digital Oculus Connect conference will take will be shared later this year.

“This was a tough decision to make, but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees, and everyone involved in OC7,” writes the Oculus team. “Oculus Connect gives us an unprecedented opportunity to connect with our global developer community. OC7 will be no exception, and we look forward to sharing more details about the digital event in the coming months.”

As was the case with Facebook’s earlier announcement about F8’s digital pivot, the company also plans to donate $500,000 to Oculus Connect’s usual host city of San Jose in a way that prioritizes "organizations serving local San Jose residents.”