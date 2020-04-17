Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus Connect shifts to digital as Facebook extends in-person event ban into 2021

Oculus Connect shifts to digital as Facebook extends in-person event ban into 2021

April 17, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 17, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Social/Online

Facebook is extending its own internal ban on gatherings and business travel through June 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting some of its usual on-location events to digital shows as a result.

Facebook had already called off some of its events, including the likes of its F8 developer conference, but this updated ban now adds gatherings like Oculus Connect, held in September, and potentially 2021’s F8 conference, typically held in April or May,  to the list of events canceled due to the coronavirus.

Some of the events caught up in Facebook’s extended event ban are planning a pivot to digital, including this year’s Oculus Connect 7. More details on the form an all-digital Oculus Connect conference will take will be shared later this year.

“This was a tough decision to make, but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees, and everyone involved in OC7,” writes the Oculus team. “Oculus Connect gives us an unprecedented opportunity to connect with our global developer community. OC7 will be no exception, and we look forward to sharing more details about the digital event in the coming months.”

As was the case with Facebook’s earlier announcement about F8’s digital pivot, the company also plans to donate $500,000 to Oculus Connect’s usual host city of San Jose in a way that prioritizes "organizations serving local San Jose residents.”

Related Jobs

Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[04.17.20]
Lead Game Designer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.16.20]
Senior Game Designer
Hipster Whale
Hipster Whale — Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
[04.15.20]
Server Engineer (Senior)
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.03.20]
Backend Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image