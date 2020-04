Newsbrief: Stylish platformer Gris has sold over 1 millions copies since launching in December 2018, according to a tweet from developer Nomada Studio.

The title first launched on Nintendo Switch, Mac OS, and Microsoft Windows on December 13, 2018, before heading to iOS and PlayStation 4 towards the end of 2019. It has since been made available on Android.

Last March, Nomada revealed Gris had sold 300,000 copies in under three months, adding that the game had turned a profit after just one week on sale.