Video: The origin story of Void Bastards' striking art style

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Blue Manchu's Ben Lee breaks down the various influences and events that shaped the art style of Void Bastards throughout the game's production.

Lee's talk was great, especially if you have a soft spot for the sharp, vibrant Void Bastards art that looks ripped from the pages of a sci-fi comic book.

Lee peppered his presentation with lots of practical examples and behind-the-scenes looks at early drafts of the game's art, and now you can watch it for yourself over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

