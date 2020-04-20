Nintendo working with suppliers to boost Switch production in 2020

Nintendo is reportedly reaching out to suppliers to increase production of the Nintendo Switch over the next few months, ultimately eyeing a 10 percent increase in units for 2020.

Nikkei received word from suppliers involved in the production process that Nintendo has reached out about manufacturing more Switch consoles during April and June, though a Nintendo representative tells the site that not everything is set in stone quite yet.

“We hope [suppliers] will be responsive to the production increase, but for procurement of some parts, the outlook remains uncertain, and we can't forecast exactly how many Switches can be supplied,” reads that statement to Nikkei.

That 10 percent increase aims to build on the 20 million consoles manufactured during 2019, and comes as demand continues to outweigh supply for the handheld home console. The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in China initially caused production delays back in February, and preempted a temporary freeze on Switch sales in Japan.

Supply issues in the West, potentially aided by an onslaught of automated Switch-buying bots (via Motherboard), have made the Switch a difficult buy outside of Japan as more and more people are encouraged to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.