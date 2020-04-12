Get a job: Join Infinity Ward as a QA Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward, developer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is looking for a talented and passionate QA Manager to join our high-caliber team. The QA Manager is responsible for overseeing the Infinity Ward QA Test team as well as for managing and supporting the QA leads and test team efforts, including but not limited to, creation and management of test plans, coordinating with the production and development team, and overseeing the entire test effort from beginning to end. The QA Manager works to ensure that builds are tested thoroughly and in line with best studio practices, as well as participates in overall department planning and policy making. This position also helps coordinate workflow and resource planning within the department, with an emphasis on people management and staff development.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Project Management

Continuously improve our industry leading embedded QA team.

Drive the comprehensive nature and quality of all internal QA test plans.

Increase the efficiency of QA on the title, through Automation and enhancing QA procedures.

Collaborate with multiple external QA groups, across multiple time zones, to ensure sufficient QA coverage on all areas of the game.

Generate reports that give visibility into the status of all of the games features.

Represent QA in all project burndown meetings with studio leadership.

Notify studio leadership of QA project risks and implements strategies to mitigate those risks.

Managing and Mentoring

Oversee the test team to ensure rapid and accurate completion of assigned tasks.

Actively evaluate tester performance and work closely with them to alleviate any issues that arise.

Spearhead the training procedures for all levels of QA from tester to lead.

Coordinate QA interviews and implement hiring processes that attain the highest quality testers.

Database Administration

Collaborate with QA Leads to ensure all issues entered by the test teams include required information and conform to Infinity Ward QA standards.

Review all disputed issues with QA Leads.

Identify areas for improvement and collaborate with QA and Production teams to maintain a lean and accurate QA bug database.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technical

Administrative level of proficiency with Devtrack and Jira or similar bug tracking database.

An expert in identifying defects in software titles, with a very strong knowledge of all areas of QA including TRG and Automation.

Capacity to create and implement innovative testing procedures and materials.

Strong working knowledge of most popular console platforms and related peripherals, PC Software/hardware, and Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel).

Non-Technical

Shipped at least two game titles, in a Quality Assurance management role on a AAA console video game.

10+ years of experience working in the game industry.

Excellent written/spoken English.

Strong leadership ability.

Ability to handle high pressure situations and prioritize multiple tasks.

Must possess excellent spoken and written communication skills and be able to work with varied staff members and personalities.

Must be honest, punctual, and have a strong work ethic.

Actively communicate a positive, outgoing approach to Quality Assurance. Ability to give and accept positive as well as negative feedback.

Must be an avid gamer, with interests in many different genres of games and a passion for developing high quality games.

A strong desire to learn and understand the technologies involved in game creation.

The Ideal Candidate Will Also Have

Bachelor's degree in a Computer Science, Computer Games Technology, or a related field.

Experience with profiling tools (PIX, Razor, Vtune).

Experience with automation of AAA console video games.

