April 21, 2020
April 21, 2020
April 21, 2020
Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters, and others pull games from GeForce Now

Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters, and others pull games from GeForce Now

April 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment have pulled their games from Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service. 

The move means GeForce Now users will no longer be able to access popular franchises including Halo, Gears of War, Dirt, Mortal Kombat, and the Batman: Arkham series from April 24, 2020.

It's not the first time a major company has cut ties with the service. Earlier this year 2K Games, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda Softworks all removed their titles from GeForce, alongside The Long Dark developer Hinterland Studio which claimed Nvida had added its game without permission

Unlike other streaming platforms like Stadia and xCloud, GeForce Now allows subscribers to access PC titles they've purchased on other platforms like Steam. In theory, it's a novel way to unify a user's game catalog across multiple devices and platforms, but it's an approach that has seemingly caught some studios and publishers by surprise.

