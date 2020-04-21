Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 21, 2020
The App Store and Apple Arcade rolled out in 20 more countries

April 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Apple is bringing the App Store and its Apple Arcade game subscription service to 20 more countries around the world.

Starting today, both will be available in regions including Myanmar, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, Zambia, Cameroon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Tonga, and Vanuatu. 

The roll out means the App Store is now available in 175 countries worldwide. Check out the list below for a full rundown of the newly supported regions. 

  • Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.
  • Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.
  • Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.
  • Middle East: Afghanistan and Iraq.
  • Oceania: Nauru, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

