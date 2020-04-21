The App Store and Apple Arcade rolled out in 20 more countries

Newsbrief: Apple is bringing the App Store and its Apple Arcade game subscription service to 20 more countries around the world.

Starting today, both will be available in regions including Myanmar, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, Zambia, Cameroon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

The roll out means the App Store is now available in 175 countries worldwide. Check out the list below for a full rundown of the newly supported regions.