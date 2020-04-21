Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 21, 2020
Nintendo Account holders told to bolster security due to spike in 'unauthorised activity'

April 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo is advising Nintendo Account holders to enable two-step verification following a recent spike in "unauthorized activity." 

Since the beginning of April, the console maker has received an influx of inquiries from account holders experiencing illegal login attempts and unauthorized credit card usage. 

Social media websites and forums like Twitter and Reddit have also been awash with similar reports from users who've been personally affected, leading to suggestions that Nintendo may have experienced a significant security breach. 

Although the company said it's still investigating the matter, it has issued a statement to VGC imploring users to be more proactive when it comes to security and report any breaches.

"We are aware of reports of unauthorized access to some Nintendo Accounts and we are investigating the situation. In the meantime, we recommend that users enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account as instructed here," said Nintendo. 

"If any users become aware of unauthorized activity, we encourage them to take the steps outlined on the 'Nintendo Account Recovery Process' page or visit Nintendo Support for general support."

