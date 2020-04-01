Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Infinity Ward updates matchmaking in Call of Duty to bring cheaters together

Infinity Ward updates matchmaking in Call of Duty to bring cheaters together

April 22, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 22, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone developer Infinity Ward will allocate more resources to weed out online cheaters, and is also bringing in a rather novel deterrent. 

Starting this week, the studio will be deploying additional dedicated security updates while also increasing resources across backend tech, studio, and enforcement teams.

Warzone and Modern Warfare players who report suspected cheaters will also receive an in-game confirmation when said perpetrator has been banned, improving communication lines between the developer and players.  

Matchmaking has also been updated to bring those suspected of cheating together, which will presumably cause enough frustration to encourage would-be perps to keep on the straight and narrow. 

Both Activision and Infinity Ward have been fairly transparent about their approach to cheaters in Call of Duty, with the publisher revealing it had issued over 50,000 permabans in Warzone alone as of April 1, 2020. 

That might be a small drop in the ocean when you consider Warzone has around 30 million players, but Activision has committed to maintaining a "zero-tolerance" policy moving forward.

