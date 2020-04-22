Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 22, 2020
Report: Epic Games exploring funding round at over $15 billion valuation

April 22, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Fortnite maker Epic Games could be about to embark upon a new funding round that would see the company valued at over $15 billion. 

As reported by Bloomberg, Epic is looking to raise between $500 million to $1 billion and has already brought in a financial adviser to oversee proceedings. 

People familiar with the matter claim the company is seeking a valuation that "would be significantly higher than $15 billion," but noted that its plans are still in a state of flux.

Although it's perhaps best known by many as the studio behind Fortnite, Epic also owns the popular video chat app Houseparty, Unreal Engine, and the Epic Games Store digital marketplace. 

It also recently announced the formation of a new multi-platform game publishing label, backed by notable names including The Last Guardian developer genDesign, Limbo creator Playdead, and Control maker Remedy.

