Video: The Kine game dev postmortem

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Gwen Frey discusses her journey taking her recently released game Kine from an after-work passion project to a fully realized multi-platform puzzler.

Frey spoke frankly about how the process unfolded, the challenges she faced, and the solutions she implemented to try and build an engaging 3D puzzle game that could find an audience.

It was well worth a watch, so if you missed your chance to do it live don't miss your shot to now watch it for yourself over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

