Disruptor Beam completes pivot to tools provider with Beamable rebrand

Newsbrief: Disruptor Beam is leaving its game development days behind it with a new branding shift. The once-Star Trek Timelines developer recently moved to instead focus on building out its Disruptor Engine platform as a tool for other game developers.

Now as Beamable, the company aims to license out that platform (also now known as Beamable) as a tool other developers can use to build and scale the commerce side of their own games.

“Our team has a background creating games for millions of people that are known for their deep social ties and strong unit economics,” reads a statement from Beamable CEO Jon Radoff. “Our passion is helping the game-making community benefit from what we’ve learned and built.”