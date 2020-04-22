Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 22, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 22, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 22, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Disruptor Beam completes pivot to tools provider with Beamable rebrand

Disruptor Beam completes pivot to tools provider with Beamable rebrand

April 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Disruptor Beam is leaving its game development days behind it with a new branding shift. The once-Star Trek Timelines developer recently moved to instead focus on building out its Disruptor Engine platform as a tool for other game developers.

Now as Beamable, the company aims to license out that platform (also now known as Beamable) as a tool other developers can use to build and scale the commerce side of their own games.

“Our team has a background creating games for millions of people that are known for their deep social ties and strong unit economics,” reads a statement from Beamable CEO Jon Radoff. “Our passion is helping the game-making community benefit from what we’ve learned and built.”

Related Jobs

Blue Marble Health Co
Blue Marble Health Co — Altadena, California, United States
[04.22.20]
Programmer
Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[04.22.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Game Tech (C++)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.20]
Senior UX Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.21.20]
SENIOR COMBAT DESIGNER


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image