Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 22, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 22, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 22, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Industrial Toys as a Senior Software Engineer

Get a job: Join Industrial Toys as a Senior Software Engineer

April 22, 2020 | By Staff
April 22, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Software Engineer, Industrial Toys @ EA

Location: Pasadena, California

Industrial Toys is a AAA mobile developer founded by Halo veteran Alex Seropian. Our mission is to make games that are Mobile To The Core! We are currently working to bring cutting edge FPS gaming to your phone. If you’re interested in working with veteran mobile, console, and PC developers in creating new AAA experiences to reach billions of mobile players around the world we would like to hear from you!

Responsibilities

  • Work with designers, artists, and animators to design new systems and tools
  • Research and apply state-of-the-art techniques
  • Apply your creativity to game needs
  • Create new technology to boost game and team capabilities
  • Report to the Lead Game Tech Engineer

Required Skills

  • Great C/C++ skills, with 2+ years of experience with game technology or similar
  • Affinity for complex systems design and implementation
  • Experience collaborating on complex problems
  • Creativity in applying 3D math
  • Comfort with handling large code bases

Preferred Skills

  • Passion for making core game systems
  • Interest in industry standard techniques such as spatial structures, real-time lossy decompression, producer-consumer solutions, and resource paging
  • Interest in exploring new technologies
  • A mental model of how processors, GPUs, and other essential hardware components work and how it relates to code
  • Experience with mobile platforms 
  • Experience with custom 3D game engines or UE4 on shipped titles

Perks & Benefits

  • 401K with company match and no vesting period.
  • Restricted stock units for new hires.
  • Employee stock purchase plan.
  • Paid time off and holiday office closures including shutdown between Christmas and New Year's.
  • Generous parental leave for new parents.
  • Medical, Dental, Vision, and other health and welfare plans.
  • Disability, Life, and AD&D insurance benefits.
  • Flexible Spending Accounts for heath and child care.
  • Spacious 19,000 sqft 10th floor office with amazing views of the San Gabriel mountains, all of Pasadena, and Los Angeles (on a clear day)
  • Full kitchen with snacks, drinks, espresso machine and nitro cold brew
  • Game rooms with PC gaming stations, arcade machines, foosball, and more
  • Company-sponsored team events such as regular staff parties, tournaments, movie screenings, and launch parties.
  • Free games and company store with discounts on games and consoles.
  • Other perks include education assistance, commuter benefits, adoption assistance, legal services, mental health support, and group home, auto, and pet insurance.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.21.20]
SENIOR COMBAT DESIGNER
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.20.20]
AI Engineering Director
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[04.17.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer
Tripwire Interactive
Tripwire Interactive — Roswell, Georgia, United States
[04.17.20]
Lead Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image