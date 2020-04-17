Get a job: Join Industrial Toys as a Senior Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Pasadena, California

Industrial Toys is a AAA mobile developer founded by Halo veteran Alex Seropian. Our mission is to make games that are Mobile To The Core! We are currently working to bring cutting edge FPS gaming to your phone. If you’re interested in working with veteran mobile, console, and PC developers in creating new AAA experiences to reach billions of mobile players around the world we would like to hear from you!

Responsibilities

Work with designers, artists, and animators to design new systems and tools

Research and apply state-of-the-art techniques

Apply your creativity to game needs

Create new technology to boost game and team capabilities

Report to the Lead Game Tech Engineer

Required Skills

Great C/C++ skills, with 2+ years of experience with game technology or similar

Affinity for complex systems design and implementation

Experience collaborating on complex problems

Creativity in applying 3D math

Comfort with handling large code bases

Preferred Skills

Passion for making core game systems

Interest in industry standard techniques such as spatial structures, real-time lossy decompression, producer-consumer solutions, and resource paging

Interest in exploring new technologies

A mental model of how processors, GPUs, and other essential hardware components work and how it relates to code

Experience with mobile platforms

Experience with custom 3D game engines or UE4 on shipped titles

Perks & Benefits

401K with company match and no vesting period.

Restricted stock units for new hires.

Employee stock purchase plan.

Paid time off and holiday office closures including shutdown between Christmas and New Year's.

Generous parental leave for new parents.

Medical, Dental, Vision, and other health and welfare plans.

Disability, Life, and AD&D insurance benefits.

Flexible Spending Accounts for heath and child care.

Spacious 19,000 sqft 10th floor office with amazing views of the San Gabriel mountains, all of Pasadena, and Los Angeles (on a clear day)

Full kitchen with snacks, drinks, espresso machine and nitro cold brew

Game rooms with PC gaming stations, arcade machines, foosball, and more

Company-sponsored team events such as regular staff parties, tournaments, movie screenings, and launch parties.

Free games and company store with discounts on games and consoles.

Other perks include education assistance, commuter benefits, adoption assistance, legal services, mental health support, and group home, auto, and pet insurance.

