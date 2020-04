The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has delayed its 2020 DICE Europe event out of 2020, and will instead hold the Barcelona show in September 2021.

AIAS broke the news in a brief statement shared to Twitter, joining a growing list of events that have had to alter their 2020 plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the safety of our staff and community, we have decided to postpone D.I.C.E. Barcelona to Sept. 2021,” reads that tweet. “We sincerely thank you for your continued loyalty and patience during this difficult time.”