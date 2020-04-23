Finnish studio Reworks nets $4.3 million to grow home design game Redecor

Newsbrief: Finnish mobile studio Reworks has secured $4.3 million in funding to grow its interactive home design title, Redecor.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the funding round was led by EQT Ventures and backed by Play Ventures and Huge Games chief exec Anton Gauffin.

Reworks co-founder and CEO Ilkka Teppo said the investment will allow the studio to capitalize on the "huge opportunity" Redecor presents.

"With Redecor, we wanted to fuse a home design app and mobile game, bringing to life a creative hobby platform for all home decor lovers," he commented. "We believe there's a huge opportunity in this category and the possibilities are far greater than what’s currently available."