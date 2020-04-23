Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
Opera Event raises $5 million to help esports influencers join forces with advertisers

April 23, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Opera Event has raised $5 million at the close of a Series A financing round to further develop its currently esports-focused influencer platform of the same name, and build out its toolset to reach other verticals.

The platform aims to connect advertisers with influencers and teams interested in forging partnerships, and make it easier for brands to start and run campaigns with online partners.

It’s designed as a unifying platform to link advertisers and influencers across social media platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and more, and with the added bonus of making it easier to promote and scale campaigns in the process.

So far, Opera Event has focused heavily on esports dealings, and has worked with over 60 teams for past promotions. With the additional $5 million in its coffers, Opera Event aims to leverage its connective tools to influencers in other fields as well.

“Opera Event helps the influencer media sector take the next leap forward in its evolution. We do that by helping influencers band together, create standards, and take a unified message to their entire audience,” reads a statement from Opera Event CEO Brandon Byrne. “This funding will allow us to explore other verticals, hire internally, and continue to develop the software needed to power the next step in influencer media.”

