Riot Games to set up shop in Singapore with new studio addition

Riot Games has announced plans to open a new development studio in Singapore to both work on upcoming games and provide support for the companies existing games like League of Legends.

The new addition makes for Riot’s second official studio in Asia, and the company notes that expanding into Singapore also aims to “signal our commitment to the region while accelerating development for players as the company continues to grow.”

“We’ve been blown away by our Hong Kong studio’s performance and that success has encouraged us to continue expanding our presence in Asia,” reads a statement from Riot COO Scot Gelb. “As we invested resources in the region, we recognized that launching a studio in Singapore while maintaining a strong presence in Hong Kong will accelerate the development of new games across the entire company.”

“Having multiple studios in Asia will enable us to grow our development teams while ensuring we continue to create awesome experiences for players. We’re looking forward to what the future holds.”