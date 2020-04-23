Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 23, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 23, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 23, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot Games to set up shop in Singapore with new studio addition

Riot Games to set up shop in Singapore with new studio addition

April 23, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 23, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Riot Games has announced plans to open a new development studio in Singapore to both work on upcoming games and provide support for the companies existing games like League of Legends.

The new addition makes for Riot’s second official studio in Asia, and the company notes that expanding into Singapore also aims to “signal our commitment to the region while accelerating development for players as the company continues to grow.”

“We’ve been blown away by our Hong Kong studio’s performance and that success has encouraged us to continue expanding our presence in Asia,” reads a statement from Riot COO Scot Gelb. “As we invested resources in the region, we recognized that launching a studio in Singapore while maintaining a strong presence in Hong Kong will accelerate the development of new games across the entire company.”

“Having multiple studios in Asia will enable us to grow our development teams while ensuring we continue to create awesome experiences for players. We’re looking forward to what the future holds.”

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.22.20]
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.20]
Senior UX Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.21.20]
SENIOR COMBAT DESIGNER
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.21.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image