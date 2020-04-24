Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Fortnite's virtual Travis Scott gig attracted a record 12.3 million concurrent players

April 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr

Fortnite's virtual Travis Scott gig attracted a record 12.3 million concurrent players

April 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Fortnite's virtual Travis Scott concert attracted 12.3 million concurrent users, which according to developer Epic Games is a new all-time record. 

The 'Astronomical' tour was announced earlier this week, and promised to deliver an "other-worldly" interactive concert experience alongside the world premiere of a brand new track. 

The reaction on social media suggests the gig delivered on that promise, with clips posted online showing an immense hologram of Scott performing to players as the world around them crumbles and reforms in a haze of light and sound.

Scott isn't the first artist to take to the stage in Fortnite. Last year, electronic musician Marshmello staged an interactive set that pulled in over 10 million players. 

Anyone who missed Scott's first run of shows, or wants to catch it again, will be able to attend a set of 'encore' performances over the weekend.

