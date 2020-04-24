Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Hellblade mental health consultant Jenny Esson

Obituary: Hellblade mental health consultant Jenny Esson

April 24, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
April 24, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Jenny Esson, one of the medical professionals who consulted on the development of Ninja Theory's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, has passed away from COVID-19 at age 45. The studio noted her passing via Twitter.

Esson worked for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust's Recovery College, a facility dedicated to helping patients struggling with mental health when she assisted Ninja Theory in developing Hellblade.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Esson explained that "being involved, especially developing Senua's character, has been really important, and being able to bring in my perspective of what I see and what I hear, has been a real privilege."

Esson's family praised her strength of character in a statement to the BBC. "She would set off to change it as many of you in the trust know and have had her in your ear tenaciously driving her ideas forward," they stated. "She hated social injustice and stigmatizing of any kind."

Related Jobs

Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[04.24.20]
Lead Game Designer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.23.20]
Senior SP Game Designer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.23.20]
Senior Game Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.22.20]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image