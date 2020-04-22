Video: Making your game look beautiful on the Oculus Quest

In this 2020 GDC Virtual Talk, Funomena's Allena Hail discusses techniques for creating art and rendering pipelines which perform well on the Oculus Quest but still achieve a game's visual target.

Hail, who helped optimize Funomena's Luna for the Oculus Quest, shares what steps developers can take to ensure their game looks as good as possible on Oculus' more mobile VR device.

It's an excelletly technical breakdown, one of many you can find over on the GDC YouTube Channel.

