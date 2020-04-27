Bethesda donates $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

Fallout and The Elder Scrolls maker Bethesda will donate $1 million to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The cash will be handed out to a variety of international and local charities that are "directly involved" with relief efforts around thr world. For starters, the company will donate $500,000 to Direct Relief, a charity that helps provide crucial personal protective equipment to health care workers.

Another $250,000 will be given to UNICEF, which is currently working with front-line responders to keep children and their families safe. The final $250,000 will be dished out to local community organizations and charities handpicked by Bethesda's individual studios and international offices.

Bethesda isn't the first games company to join the fight against COVID-19. PlayStation recently created a $10 million fund to support Indies during the pandemic, while Rockstar pledged 5 percent of Red Dead and GTA Online revenue to the cause.

Meanwhile, a number of UK-based studios partnered with the government to push its 'Stay Home, Save Lives' messaging across a wide range of titles.