Ziggurat Interactive acquires catalog of 3DO titles from Prism Entertainment

April 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Modern and retro game publisher Ziggurat Interactive has acquired a catalog of 3DO titles from Prism Entertainment for an undisclosed fee. 

Ziggurat explained it has acquired over 30 titles originally owned by The 3DO Company, including Captain Quazar, Killing Time, Uprising: Lead and Destroy, and Requiem: Avenging Angel

Those games are now wholly-owned by Ziggurat, which has also taken over the publishing rights on digital platforms including Steam and GOG.com.

"We’re very excited to announce our agreement with Prism Entertainment," said Ziggurat's SVP of business development, Michael Devine.

"One of our fundamental pillars as a publisher -- and as fans of classic games ourselves -- is to get titles that meant so much to so many, into the hands of gamers, both old and new. By bringing back games like Uprising and Requiem to digital stores, we're helping make that happen."

