Humble's Conquer COVID-19 bundle raises $6.5 million for pandemic relief

Humble’s latest charitable bundle has ended its run, and raised over $6.5 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in the process.

Since debuting on March 31, the bundle managed to raise a grand total of $6,565,557 through the sale of 208,527 pay-what-you-want bundles for organizations and relief efforts focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As with other of its entirely-for-charity offerings, both game developers and Humble itself forfeit their usual split of a bundle’s sales in favor of sending all proceeds to charities like Direct Relief, Partners in Health, the International Rescue Committee, and Doctors Without Borders.