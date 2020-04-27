Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Humble's Conquer COVID-19 bundle raises $6.5 million for pandemic relief

Humble's Conquer COVID-19 bundle raises $6.5 million for pandemic relief

April 27, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 27, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

Humble’s latest charitable bundle has ended its run, and raised over $6.5 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in the process.

Since debuting on March 31, the bundle managed to raise a grand total of $6,565,557 through the sale of 208,527 pay-what-you-want bundles for organizations and relief efforts focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As with other of its entirely-for-charity offerings, both game developers and Humble itself forfeit their usual split of a bundle’s sales in favor of sending all proceeds to charities like Direct Relief, Partners in Health, the International Rescue Committee, and Doctors Without Borders.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.27.20]
Intermediate/Senior FX Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.27.20]
Network and Security Administrator
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.27.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.27.20]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image