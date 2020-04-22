Video: Better animation through machine learning

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Ubisoft's Simon Clavet shows off a new animation system that combines physical and data-driven animation methods to create a more convincing effect.

Clavet demonstrated with the use of a virtual robot trained using deep reinforcement learning to closely follow the output of motion matching. Powered by its own motors, without 'god forces' attaching its limbs to points in global space, the ragdolling robot learns to balance itself as it follows the interactive motion capture controlled by the user and recovers from unplanned perturbations.

It was a great talk, especially if you're at all curious about how to improve your game's animation, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

