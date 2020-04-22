Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring an AI Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is currently seeking an AI Engineer to work on Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The ideal candidate will have two or more years of experience in a similar role. This is an opportunity to work on cutting edge AI in the world’s premiere FPS franchise. We’re looking for someone who comes to the table with new ideas, but has the pragmatism required to ship a video game.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with the AI engineering team to craft best-in-class AI technology for our next AAA title.

Work closely with the design and content teams to bring new AI characters and behaviors to life.

Contribute ideas for new AI architectures and technologies.

Design, plan, and implement performant and optimized AI systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

2 to 3 years of experience in games, military simulation, or real-time AI.

1 shipped title working as an AI or Gameplay Engineer.

Worked with AI decision frameworks.

Strong design sensibilities and outstanding communication skills.

Excellent debugging and performance analysis skills.

A love for competitive FPS play.

Strong 3D math and algebra skills as they relate to game programming.

Strong knowledge of C++ programming and practices.

PLUSES:

Use of analytics to guide behavior.

Networking.

Single-player AI systems.

Working in and extending an established code base.

Experience with animation technology – blend trees, IK, motion matching.

Experience with C#.

Previous experience with scripting languages such as Lua, Python.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.