DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive shutters Bratislava studio

April 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
DayZ developer-publisher Bohemia Interactive has shut down its Bratislava studio, although it claims development on the survival shooter will proceed as planned.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Bohemia said the shuttering was a "mutual decision between management and studio leads." 

Preempting concerns that production on DayZ would be affected, the studio reassured fans that development on the title will continue as outlined in its January roadmap

Bohemia Bratislava had recently been tasked with reviving DayZ's battle royale mod 'Survivor GameZ' as an official standalone game. 

Pitched as an 'enhanced PvP experience,' the mode went into open alpha in July 2019, but as of October had been shelved indefinitely. 

"The open alpha of Survivor GameZ has ended, thank you so much for jumping in. We have collected a lot of useful data, and we are incredibly grateful for your help," reads a post uploaded to the DayZ Reddit.

"Right now, we don’t plan to turn Survivor GameZ into a standalone game or DLC for DayZ, but we plan to use the data from the Open Alpha for our future projects."

It's currently unclear whether the demise of Survivor GameZ and the closure of Bohemia's Bratislava studio are related.

