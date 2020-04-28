Nintendo closing 'limited' Wii U and 3DS eShops in the Caribbean and Latin America

Nintendo is closing its 'limited' Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops in a handful of Caribbean and Latin American countries including Ururguay, Paraguay, Jamaica, Ecuador, Argentina, and the British Virgin Islands.

Those limited stores give console owners access to a few basic functions like game code redemption, but will now be closing on July 31, 2020.

Once they've been shuttered, users in affected regions will no longer be able to redeem download codes, redownload software, or access software updates.

As such, Nintendo is advising that people redownload any previously downloaded 3DS and Wii U software from the eShop, and ensure said software has been fully updated. It also warned that any software that relies on eShop access may cease to function.

The Japanese company didn't offer a reason for the spate of shutterings, simply explaining that it "constantly re-evaluates" its business and makes decisions based on a variety of factors. It also wouldn't confirm whether it planned to open full Nintendo eShops in the affected regions.

We've taken the liberty of posting the full list of affected regions below. You can find out more about the closure over on the Nintendo Americas support website.