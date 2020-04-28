Macarthur Fortune Holding acquires Runescape dev Jagex for $530 million

Runescape developer-publisher Jagex has been acquired by global asset management company Macarthur Fortune Holding for $530 million.

The UK studio was previously owned by Shanghai Hongtou Network Technology, which was a subsidiary of Chinese venture capital outfit Fukong Interactive.

Now, both Jagex and Hongtou Network have been purchased by Macarthur through a fund called Platinum Fortune LP.

Fukong previously purchased Jagex for $230 million back in 2016, so the deal looks to be a good return on that investment.

The sale was heavily rumored in July 2019, with Chinese publication Yicai Global even reporting details of a $530 million deal. At the time, Jagex said a sale was one of "various possible outcomes," but the deal has finally come to fruition.

Commenting on the news in a press release, Jagex chief exec Phil Mansell said the studio will continue working to deliver "great experiences" to Runescape players with the backing of Macarthur.

Macarthur, meanwhile said it hopes to add value to Jagex through strategically investing in R&D and marketing to bring new players to the Runescape franchise.