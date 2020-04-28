Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 28, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 28, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 28, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Macarthur Fortune Holding acquires Runescape dev Jagex for $530 million

Macarthur Fortune Holding acquires Runescape dev Jagex for $530 million

April 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Runescape developer-publisher Jagex has been acquired by global asset management company Macarthur Fortune Holding for $530 million. 

The UK studio was previously owned by Shanghai Hongtou Network Technology, which was a subsidiary of Chinese venture capital outfit Fukong Interactive.

Now, both Jagex and Hongtou Network have been purchased by Macarthur through a fund called Platinum Fortune LP. 

Fukong previously purchased Jagex for $230 million back in 2016, so the deal looks to be a good return on that investment. 

The sale was heavily rumored in July 2019, with Chinese publication Yicai Global even reporting details of a $530 million deal. At the time, Jagex said a sale was one of "various possible outcomes," but the deal has finally come to fruition. 

Commenting on the news in a press release, Jagex chief exec Phil Mansell said the studio will continue working to deliver "great experiences" to Runescape players with the backing of Macarthur. 

Macarthur, meanwhile said it hopes to add value to Jagex through strategically investing in R&D and marketing to bring new players to the Runescape franchise.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.28.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.28.20]
Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.28.20]
Audio Designer
Skyhook Games
Skyhook Games — Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
[04.27.20]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image