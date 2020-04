Newsbrief: Scopely has acquired PierPlay for an undisclosed sum after first working alongside the developer to launch the mobile game Scrabble GO last month.

PierPlay CEO Lorenzo Nuvoletta is slated to stay on board to run the studio following the acquisition while the team continues work on the unannounced project it pivoted to following Scrabble GO’s debut.

For Scopely, the deal follows only weeks after news that it closed a $200 million funding round to accelerate investments and acquisitions.