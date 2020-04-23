Video: Bringing replays to World of Tanks: Mercenaries

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Wargaming Sydney's Andrew Glover sets out to educate developers about the potential problems and solutions of integrating a server-side record and replay system into a multiplayer game.

To illustrate his talk Glover relied on examples culled from his experience integrating a similar system into World of Tanks: Mercenaries on console, walking devs through the ins and outs of implementation.

It was an illuminating talk with lots of practical examples, and if you missed seeing it live you can now watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.