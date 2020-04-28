Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Stadia Connect brings PUBG to the cloud, details new 'First on Stadia' timed exclusives

April 28, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
After receiving some criticism online for its slow cadence of game announcements, the Stadia team at Google has dropped a new Stadia Connect video focused entirely on games headed to the platform over the next year.

The most immediately apparent addition is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which launched today on Stadia and is included as one of the free games offered through its typically $10-per-month Stadia Pro subscription.

Stadia PUBG players are grouped in with those playing on other consoles through cross-platform play, so issues with small matchmaking pools encountered on other online Stadia games shouldn’t be a factor for Battlegrounds.

One of the features highlighted in Stadia’s early announcements, the ability for Stadia members to click a link and instantly launch a game right inside your browser, also makes its debut with PUBG.

The 15-minute video feature, shared above, also calls attention to a number of timed exclusives, or “First On Stadia”, games due out in the near future like Crayta, Embr, and Get Packed, along with a first look at the games EA is bringing to the platform after announcing its support ahead of launch.

