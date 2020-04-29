Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 29, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 29, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 29, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

UK games industry launches 'Games for Carers' initiative to thank NHS workers

UK games industry launches 'Games for Carers' initiative to thank NHS workers

April 29, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 29, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

The UK games industry has launched the 'Games for Carers' initiative to thank those NHS workers putting their own health on the line to fight COVID-19. 

The program will allow NHS staff to claim a free game or subscription by entering their NHS email address on the Games For Carers website

Over 85,000 titles across a wide range of genres, age ratings, and platforms have been made available to download, with major companies including Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, Team 17, SEGA, Rare, Media Molecule, Devolver Digital, and EA all contributing to the cause. 

Creative Industries minister Caroline Dinenage commended the initiative, and the wider role the UK games industry has played in pushing the government's 'Stay Home, Save Lives' messaging

"Our amazing NHS staff are working hard on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, and it is brilliant to see the UK's video games industry uniting to say thank you through this campaign," she commented. 

"We have worked closely with games companies to help keep people safe and I am delighted the sector is continuing to support the NHS in such an innovative way."

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.28.20]
SENIOR COMBAT DESIGNER
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.28.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.28.20]
Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.28.20]
Audio Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image