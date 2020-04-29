UK games industry launches 'Games for Carers' initiative to thank NHS workers

The UK games industry has launched the 'Games for Carers' initiative to thank those NHS workers putting their own health on the line to fight COVID-19.

The program will allow NHS staff to claim a free game or subscription by entering their NHS email address on the Games For Carers website.

Over 85,000 titles across a wide range of genres, age ratings, and platforms have been made available to download, with major companies including Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, Team 17, SEGA, Rare, Media Molecule, Devolver Digital, and EA all contributing to the cause.

Creative Industries minister Caroline Dinenage commended the initiative, and the wider role the UK games industry has played in pushing the government's 'Stay Home, Save Lives' messaging.

"Our amazing NHS staff are working hard on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, and it is brilliant to see the UK's video games industry uniting to say thank you through this campaign," she commented.

"We have worked closely with games companies to help keep people safe and I am delighted the sector is continuing to support the NHS in such an innovative way."