Epic Games Store now requires two-factor authentication to claim free games

The Epic Games Store will temporarily require users to enable two-factor authentication to claim free games.

Each week the marketplace makes a new title available to download for free, but from April 28 to May 21 anybody looking to take advantage of the offer must be using two-factor authentication.

In a short blog post, Epic explained the change was made "to encourage our players to take steps to strengthen their Epic account security."

Although the company conceded the move would cause a "minor inconvenience" for some users, it believes it will result in more people taking the "best possible solutions" to protect their account.

Anybody who doesn't enable two-factor authentication will see the following message when attempting to claim their free game:

"Two Factor Authentication Required. Claiming this free game requires you to have Two-Factor Authentication setup on your account. Two-Factor Authentication provides an additional level of security to your Epic Games account and will help prevent unauthorized access."

For more information on how to enable the security measure, check out the full how-to guide Epic has put together.