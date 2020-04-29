Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 29, 2020
Techland's shelved Hellraid project lives on as DLC in Dying Light

Techland's shelved Hellraid project lives on as DLC in Dying Light

April 29, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 29, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Techland is taking cues from a currently stalled game project by bringing maps and enemies from the unreleased dungeon crawler Hellraid into its parkour driven zombie game Dying Light.

Dying Light – Hellraid, due out this summer, builds a new mode into the original Dying Light based on Hellraid, a project the team was working on around the same time. It’s an interesting way for a studio to make use of ideas and concepts that, for the time being, have been shelved due to an ongoing freeze on Hellraid’s development.

Hellraid itself is billed as a first-person action dungeon crawler, pitting players against a slew of fantasy-flavored hellspawn. While originally planned for a 2013 launch, engine swaps and other issues led Techland to put development on an indefinite pause back in 2015, shortly after the release of Dying Light.

While the upcoming DLC drop brings Hellraid back into the spotlight, Game Informer reports that Techland currently has no plans to resume development of the standalone game itself at the current time.  

