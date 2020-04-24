Video: Optimizing game server performance for The Division 2

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Ubisoft's David Lind walks you through the challenges faced and solutions found to optimize game server performance in Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

Lind's talk was both accessible and deeply technical, filled with useful anecdotes and practical examples of how to improve your own work using parallelization and multithreading.

If you didn't have a chance to catch it live earlier this year, good news; you can now watch Lind's talk any time you like over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

