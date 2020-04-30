Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 30, 2020
My.Games launches $10 million funding program for hyper-casual developers

April 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Production, Business/Marketing

My.Games has launched a new $10 million publishing program geared towards hyper-casual game developers. 

The Russian online entertainment company explained the program will provide developers with up to $50,000 per project to drive production and assist with marketing costs. 

My.Games said it will also offer product and marketing support by consulting with developers on best product practices, market trends, user acquisition tactics, and more. 

"The program is aimed at hyper-casual development teams focused on creating hyper-casual, hybrid-casual and idle games. Studios will keep autonomy on decision making and net profit will be split up to 60/40 after launch in favor of the developer on projects started in 2020," explains a press release.

"Focus will be placed on finding development teams with drive and ambition rather than longevity as a studio, which can then be plugged into the wider My.Games team."

Interested developers can learn more about the funding initiative, including how to apply, over on the My.Games website.

