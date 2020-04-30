My.Games launches $10 million publishing program for hyper-casual developers

My.Games has launched a new $10 million publishing program geared towards hyper-casual game developers.

The Russian online entertainment company explained the program will provide developers with up to $50,000 per project to drive production and assist with marketing costs.

My.Games said it will also offer product and marketing support by consulting with developers on best product practices, market trends, user acquisition tactics, and more.

"The program is aimed at hyper-casual development teams focused on creating hyper-casual, hybrid-casual and idle games. Studios will keep autonomy on decision making and net profit will be split up to 60/40 after launch in favor of the developer on projects started in 2020," explains a press release.

"Focus will be placed on finding development teams with drive and ambition rather than longevity as a studio, which can then be plugged into the wider My.Games team."

Interested developers can learn more about the publishing initiative, including how to apply, over on the My.Games website.