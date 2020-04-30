Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 30, 2020
Xbox Game Pass now has over 10 million subscribers

April 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Xbox Game Pass has attracted over 10 million subscribers since launching in June 2017, according to the latest figures from Microsoft. 

The video game subscription service allows Xbox One and Windows 10 users to access a broad catalog of games, including first party titles like Gears of War, Halo, and Forza, for a monthly fee. 

In a blog post uploaded earlier today, Xbox chief Phil Spencer revealed the service now has over 10 million members from 41 countries around the world. 

He also noted that Game Pass members are logging more play hours and engaging in more multiplayer sessions than their non-Game Pass counterparts. 

"After joining Game Pass people play 40 percent more games and more than 90 percent of members have played a game they wouldn’t have tried without Game Pass -- often discovering new genres they have not yet experienced," elaborated Spencer. 

"This speaks to our passion at Xbox for sharing and celebrating the games that we love and for showcasing works, from blockbusters to indie developers with unique points of view."

The news comes a day after Microsoft revealed its content and services revenue had increased by $33 million year-over-year during the last quarter, thanks in part to the social distancing measures being implemented as a result of COVID-19.

