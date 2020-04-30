Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
Guilded raises $7 million to expand its community-focused game chat platform

April 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

San Francisco startup Guilded has raised $7 million in Series A funding to expand its eponymous chat platform for game communities. 

The funding round was led by Matrix Partners with extra backing from Initialized Capital, Susa Ventures, and Sterling.VC. 

Guilded explained it will use the cash to add new features and functionality to the platform, while also seeking to establish strategic partnerships with developers, publishers, and esports organizations. 

The current iteration of Guilded includes features such as voice and video chat, group calendars and events, scheduling tools. 

A new 'Tournaments' feature is also on the way that will bring integration with its full suite of tools to the world of esports leagues and tournament management.

