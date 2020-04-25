Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 30, 2020
GDC Summer is going fully digital

April 30, 2020 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

We have been continuously reviewing the best ways to serve the game development community over the past few months as the world has continued to adapt to developments.

While we very much look forward to meeting again in person as soon as possible, we are moving forward with a plan to transform GDC Summer into an all-digital event in order to best serve our community.

As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we're inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection, and will work hard to deliver the high-quality content and networking opportunities GDC attendees have come to expect.

We believe in the power of gathering our community to share, inspire, and strengthen our industry and are committed to providing that opportunity in August. We look forward to sharing more information about GDC Summer soon.

For more details on GDC Summer visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

