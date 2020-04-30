Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 30, 2020
Report: Work-from-home issues to blame as Nintendo axes June Direct

April 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Nintendo has reportedly reached out to its partners to say it no longer plans to hold one of its Nintendo Direct announcement sprees during the month of June.

Nintendo tends to hold a Direct right around the time that E3 is typically being held. That was to be the case this year despite E3 itself being called off, but according to VentureBeat Nintendo has halted plans to do so in 2020 due to its own COVID-19 complications.

VentureBeat speculates in its own reporting that difficulties in swapping over to remote work in a country that prioritizes the value of face-to-face dealings is likely to blame, and that Nintendo noted in its previous Direct from March that "release dates and other information … are subject to change" due to COVID-19.

