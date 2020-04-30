Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't be launching on Steam

Newsbrief: Ubisoft’s freshly unveiled next Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, won’t be up for purchase on Steam at launch, instead opting to bring its PC release to only the Epic Games Store and its own Uplay platform.

Though a high-profile game opting to skip a day-one Steam launch is noteworthy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doing so isn’t entirely surprising at this point. Ubisoft itself forged a relationship with Epic Games back in the early days of the Epic Games Store right around the time The Division 2 was wrapped up in a similar exclusivity announcement. This latest development looks to be a continuation of that previous arrangement.