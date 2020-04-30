Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't be launching on Steam

Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't be launching on Steam

April 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Ubisoft’s freshly unveiled next Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, won’t be up for purchase on Steam at launch, instead opting to bring its PC release to only the Epic Games Store and its own Uplay platform.

Though a high-profile game opting to skip a day-one Steam launch is noteworthy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doing so isn’t entirely surprising at this point. Ubisoft itself forged a relationship with Epic Games back in the early days of the Epic Games Store right around the time The Division 2 was wrapped up in a similar exclusivity announcement. This latest development looks to be a continuation of that previous arrangement.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.30.20]
Senior Game Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.29.20]
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.29.20]
Producer
Blue Marble Health Co
Blue Marble Health Co — Altadena, California, United States
[04.29.20]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image